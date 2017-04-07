Former Arkansas sheriff's deputy sentenced to 90 days in jail in battery case

A judge on Friday sentenced a former Faulkner County sheriff's deputy who was fired for using "excessive force" during an arrest in 2015 to 90 days in jail.

Special Judge Mark Derrick also ordered Eugene Watlington to pay a $1,090 fine during a hearing Friday in Faulkner County District Court. Watlington's attorney said he would appeal to circuit court.

Derrick, a White County judge appointed to hear the case after Faulkner County's district judges recused, heard testimony in the case Feb. 24. Evidence included a video showing Watlington repeatedly kicking Harvey Martin, who was being arrested after a gunfire-heavy, high-speed chase from Mayflower to Conway on May 4, 2015. Watlington was not helping secure Martin at the time.

Martin, 47, was treated at a hospital's emergency room and released to the sheriff's office.

Authorities later dropped charges related to the car chase against Martin after they learned his passenger, Christopher Cummings, had forced Martin to flee the police at gunpoint. The arrest of Cummings, who fired the shots at deputies' cars, was not captured on the video, recorded on a Mayflower police officer's body camera.

Former Sheriff Andy Shock fired Watlington in July 2015 after Shock concluded Watlington had used excessive force during the arrest.

Derrick found Watlington guilty last month.

