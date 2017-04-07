Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 07, 2017, 10:05 a.m.

Hammonds finds slot at receiver

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 7:44 a.m.

tj-hammonds-freshman-running-back-at-arkansas-football-practice-on-thursday-aug-4-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

TJ Hammonds, freshman running back at Arkansas football practice on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore T.J. Hammonds is likely to contribute as a slot receiver, end-around runner and backup tailback to Rawleigh Williams and Devwah Whaley in 2017.

Last year, the 5-10, 197-pounder from Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, contributed 88 rushing yards, 104 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in limited duty.

Hammonds is spending the spring with the receivers.

"We want to get T.J. on the field," running backs coach Reggie Mitchell said. "Right now the best way to get him on the field is at receiver. We have ... a guy who was All-SEC in Rawleigh and Devwah, who had a pretty good freshman year, so we're just trying to get T.J. in position -- because he's so talented -- to where he'll get some touches."

Said offensive coordinator Dan Enos: "We can really, really create problems by using him as a back and a wide receiver both. He can't play wide receiver part time, because there's too many adjustments, too many alignment things, too many detail things if you don't do it. He's a guy that's really smart, very talented."

Print Headline: Offense digesting info fast

Comments on: Hammonds finds slot at receiver

