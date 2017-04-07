Hot Springs theme park Magic Springs sold to real estate investment trust

A Kansas City real estate investment trust has purchased Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs, but the operator says it's "business as usual" as the season opens and visitors won't see changes.

EPR Properties said in a statement Thursday that it purchased the theme park while also retaining as its operator Premier Parks with a 40-year lease.

Kieran Burke, president and CEO of Premier Parks, said the deal means an "even brighter future" because it provides "resources to grow and improve our theme and water parks."

"The new 40-year operating leases awarded in conjunction with this purchase gives our parks much greater stability and investment in the years to come," Burke said in the statement. "Our parkgoers won't see any changes in the day-to-day operations of the park."

EPR properties has more than $5 billion in investments, the statement said, including "golf entertainment venues, megaplex theatres and ski resorts."

Terms of the deal weren't released.

Magic Springs' theme park opens Saturday and will be open weekends through the rest of the month. A full calendar is available on the park's website.