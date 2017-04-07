• Lyndell Ulmer, who is nicknamed Lucky and says he likes to be outside during bad weather, survived unscathed when a tornado toppled a wall and tore the roof off a school in Goodman, Mo., where he was working as a janitor.

• Mona Prince, a professor in Suez, Egypt, is facing dismissal for behavior unbecoming a university teacher after a video was posted on social media showing her wearing a loose gown as she belly-danced on the roof of the building where she lives.

• Andrew Shoger, pastor of Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, N.C., said a Boy Scout troop and Cub Scout pack have been told to find a new meeting place because the Boy Scouts of America's national leaders decided in January to allow transgender boys, which the church doesn't condone.

• Matthieu Dalamontte is sending John Hill of Syracuse, N.Y., a 93-year-old World War II veteran who participated in the D-Day invasion, an identification bracelet he found near the beaches of Normandy, France, that Hill lost more than 70 years ago.

• Angela Jones, 26, of Newark, N.J., faces assault and vandalism charges over accusations that she used a hammer to smash a man's Porsche and boat at a gas station before attacking the man while referring to him as "rich" and "white," investigators with the Caroline County, Va., sheriff's office said.

• Adrian Burton, 51, of Waveland, Miss., bit a Hancock County sheriff's deputy on the forearm while being arrested on drug charges, later telling the deputy, who was treated for a deep wound, "You tasted good," authorities said.

• Brian Norris, spokesman for Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Fla., said three students got warnings for not having proper permits when they took an alligator they found dead along a road to their dorm room and then posted pictures of it online.

• Josef Raszler, 35, faces a homicide charge after he was accused of using a homemade, high-pressure air gun to fatally shoot a neighbor with whom he had an affair, prosecutors and police in Lehigh County, Pa., said.

• D.K. Singh, a hospital superintendent in Bahraich, India, said a 10- to 12-year-old girl initially behaved like an animal, running on her arms and legs and eating food off the floor, after woodcutters discovered her roaming naked in the forest with monkeys.

A Section on 04/07/2017