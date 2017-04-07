Judge orders former Arkansas business exec to repay $255,606

A former senior vice president at a Russellville business was ordered Wednesday to repay $255,606.52 that he stole from the business by charging his personal purchases of tools to the company's account.

Blaine Francis Houser, 52, was also sentenced Wednesday to five years' probation and ordered to pay a $60,000 fine for the theft from Icon Communications Inc.

Houser pleaded guilty in January to a mail-fraud charge, admitting that for 2½ years ending in May 2015 he tricked the telecommunications company into paying for tools he ordered by mail for his personal use. He worked at the company for 14 years, from April 2001 until April 2015.

Court documents said he carried out the scheme by signing a commercial credit application in the name of the business with BlueTarp Financial Inc. in Maine. Then he used that account to buy tools by mail from a Minnesota company, having the tools shipped to his house in Dover and the invoice mailed to the company's Russellville address. Houser then signed company checks to pay the bills.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker sentenced him Wednesday, agreeing to the amount of restitution spelled out in his January plea agreement.

Metro on 04/07/2017