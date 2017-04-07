Home / Latest News /
Man gets $190 fine for snake without leash
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:12 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A man who was fined $190 for allowing his pet snake to slither freely in a South Dakota park says he's disturbed by an animal control officer's suggestion that he restrain the reptile on a leash while in public.
The Argus Leader reported that Jerry Kimball was ticketed for "animals running at large" last week after a woman complained that his ball python was roaming freely at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.
Kimball said he was "dumbfounded" by the leash recommendation.
Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong said a city ordinance requires all pets to be leashed or restrained in public and that pet snakes can be held or kept in a container to comply.
Kimball said he plans to fight the ticket in court.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man gets $190 fine for snake without leash
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.