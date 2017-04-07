Man gets $190 fine for snake without leash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A man who was fined $190 for allowing his pet snake to slither freely in a South Dakota park says he's disturbed by an animal control officer's suggestion that he restrain the reptile on a leash while in public.

The Argus Leader reported that Jerry Kimball was ticketed for "animals running at large" last week after a woman complained that his ball python was roaming freely at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

Kimball said he was "dumbfounded" by the leash recommendation.

Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong said a city ordinance requires all pets to be leashed or restrained in public and that pet snakes can be held or kept in a container to comply.

Kimball said he plans to fight the ticket in court.