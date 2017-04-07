Arkansas man killed in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer, police say

An Arkansas man was killed Thursday night after his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a tractor-trailer head-on, police said.

Keith Spranger Jr., 56, of Jonesboro was driving a 2006 Chevrolet north on Nestle Road in Jonesboro when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, where it hit the truck, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. near Deer Lake Road.

The Craighead County coroner pronounced Spranger dead at the scene, authorities said. No one else was reported as injured in the collision.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been 124 deaths in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.