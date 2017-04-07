• Todd Fisher considers himself the custodian of the legacies of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. He says it's a role he's always played, but now it's helping him process the grief of losing his mother and sister. "There's a huge vacuum in my world without them there," Todd Fisher said Wednesday from Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel, where he was exhibiting some of his mom's movie costumes during the TCM Classic Film Festival. "It makes me feel better to think their legacy isn't going to be scattered to loss somehow or to be forgotten in some way. I will not let that happen." Appearing at festival screenings and showing off costumes from Singin' in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown is just the beginning of what Fisher has planned. He'd like to see his mother's collection of Hollywood costumes and memorabilia included in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures that's set to open in 2019, and he's putting together a "tribute museum" of his own inside Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio in Los Angeles. "It's only out of default because I don't know what else to do with myself," said Fisher, 59. "We are going to preserve their little writing rooms and sitting rooms, and then that will be with their personal items. ... I think it will be interesting for people to see Carrie's writings, and see the process." He thinks his mom and sister would appreciate the tribute space. "It's part of the process for me," Fisher said. "There are a lot of thoughts and floating dreams and moments where I remember things. And this does help you with all of that. I know I'm doing with they would want."

• A lewd photographer, a handsy doctor, a smooth-talking politician: Sexual harassment happens every day, and it's time to amp up the conversation, actor David Schwimmer said. Schwimmer, Cynthia Nixon, Bobby Cannavale, Emmy Rossum and Noah Emmerich, among others, appear in a series of short films that opened this week as part of a campaign called That's Harassment. Each offers a disturbing glimpse into how abusers assume control, whether they're bartenders, co-workers or bosses, and how such abuse can play out in plain view of bystanders. Some of the short scenarios, presented through a fly-on-the-wall perspective, were based on real events. Each film, available on the project's Facebook page, is three to five minutes long. All were directed by Sigal Avin, who first introduced the project in Israel in December. The goal, Schwimmer and Avin said in a joint interview Tuesday, is for "people to speak up against sexual harassment, whether they themselves have been victimized. ... Our whole hope is that men and women will watch these and that we have put a face on what sexual harassment is."

A Section on 04/07/2017