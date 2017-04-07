3 would-be robbers flee after North Little Rock pizza deliveryman pulls out knife, police say

A Domino’s Pizza employee told police that would-be robbers fled when he brandished a knife while delivering pizza to a home in North Little Rock.

The 41-year-old victim said that he arrived around 6:04 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 4100 block of Orange Street to drop off an order for someone ordering at the address.

A responding officer noted that the home appeared to be vacant.

While walking up to the front door, three black males who had been standing by the curb approached, and at least one struck the employee in the head with a brick, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim then pulled out a knife to defend himself, and the would-be robbers fled, running east on Maple Street, police said.

All three were described as standing between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches tall with high-top haircuts. One wore a blue hoodie and the other two had gray hoodies, the report states.

Police said they searched the area of Maple and Orange but were not able to find the robbers.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.