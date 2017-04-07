Officials: Arkansas woman's death due to meth; daughter likely died from starvation, hypothermia

BENTONVILLE — Officials with the Benton County sheriff's office do not believe foul play was involved in deaths of a Siloam Springs woman and her 22-month-old daughter.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, the spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said at Friday news conference that there was no evidence of any crime in the two deaths.

Jenkins said the results of the investigation show that Carol Davidson's death was accidental due to methamphetamine intoxication with contributing environmental hypothermia. The cause of the 22-month-old child's death was left undetermined, but was most likely due to starvation or environmental hypothermia, Jenkins said.

Davidson, 35, and her daughter, RoseMarry, were reported missing from Siloam Springs on Nov. 12, 2016.

The bodies were found in February near Lookout Tower Road, roughly 12 miles southeast of Siloam Springs. The bodies were taken to Arkansas Crime Laboratory. The area is a mile and half from where searchers found Davidson's vehicle in November, Benton County Chief Deputy Meyer Gilbert previously said.

