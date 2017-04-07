Pace of U.S. hiring tumbles, yet jobless rate hits 10-year low

WASHINGTON — The U.S. jobs report for March report delivered a mixed message Friday as hiring fell to its slowest pace in nearly a year. Yet at the same time, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a decade.

Employers added just 98,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said. It was barely half the previous month's gain. Yet most economists downplayed the drop, attributing much of it to a snowstorm that hit the Midwest and Northeast just as the government was compiling its hiring data.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent, the lowest since May 2007, from 4.7 percent in February. The unusually low jobless rate suggested a much healthier picture.

Most economists had expected a drop-off in hiring in March after robust gains in both January and February, but the drop was worse than projected. Yet many analysts said the tepid figure was likely just a blip.

"It's very premature to conclude that there's been an interruption of what has been fantastic momentum in the labor market," said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust.

Most analysts expect hiring to return to a pace closer to 178,000, the average monthly job gain for the past three months and close to the solid monthly average for 2016.

The unemployment rate fell because nearly a half-million more Americans reported finding jobs, the government said.

