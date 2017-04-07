Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 07, 2017, 11:34 p.m.

Pedestrian killed in Little Rock, police say

By Arkansas Online staff

This article was published today at 10:25 p.m. Updated today at 11:00 p.m.

Little Rock police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in an accident Friday night.

The department wrote on Twitter shortly after 10:15 p.m. that officers were responding to the fatal accident, which occurred in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

Colonel Glenn will be closed from University Avenue to 36th Street for several hours, police said.

No further information was available late Friday.

