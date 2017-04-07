Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 07, 2017, 12:36 p.m.

PHOTOS: Surveillance images released, reward offered in theft of safe from Little Rock restaurant

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

These surveillance images show a burglary Monday of a Sharks Fish and Chicken in Little Rock, police said.

Authorities have released surveillance images showing two people who broke into a Little Rock restaurant and stole a safe containing thousands of dollars, police said.

On Facebook on Friday, the Little Rock Police Department posted images showing the early Monday burglary of the Sharks Fish and Chicken at 5900 W. 12th St. The intruders reportedly entered the restaurant by forcing open a glass door.

Officials with Sharks told investigators the stolen safe had an estimated $35,000 in it, according to a police report.

Police said Friday that the business was offering a $2,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (501) 404-3099.

