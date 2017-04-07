Police: About 15 shots fired in Hot Springs neighborhood; no victims found

No victims were found after about 15 shots were reportedly fired Friday afternoon in a residential area of Hot Springs, police said.

The shooting report around 1 p.m. prompted the lockdown of Langston Primary School as a precaution, according to a Hot Springs Police Department news release.

Upon arrival at the intersection of Gaines Avenue and East Maurice Street, officers found a residence that had been struck by bullets.

A search was then conducted in the area of Gaines and East Maurice as well as Hollywood Park off Hollywood Avenue and Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail, but authorities were not able to locate any gunshot victims.

Within about 30 minutes, authorities found a green Volkswagen hatchback on Adams Street that had several bullet holes and a small amount of blood inside, the release states.

No suspects had been identified and no victims were found as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789.