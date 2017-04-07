North Little Rock woman accused of throwing dog from 5th floor apartment
A North Little Rock woman threw a dog to its death from the fifth floor of an apartment complex Thursday, police reported.
Annie O'Neal, 20, was charged with cruelty to animals.
Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to O'Neal's home at the Campus Towers Housing Project at 1101 Bishop Lindsey Ave. A man told officers that O'Neal had punched him in the face during an argument and then thrown his dog off the balcony of an apartment on the fifth floor, according to an arrest report.
O'Neal was additionally charged with third-degree domestic battery.
She was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.
Murphy01 says... April 7, 2017 at 7:15 a.m.
Piece of garbage, I bet if I threw her off the fifth floor it would wipe that smirk off her face
