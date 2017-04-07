Police in North Little Rock find, arrest 1 of 3 teens on run

One of three teens who fled from a juvenile treatment center in northeast Arkansas last week was captured Thursday morning in North Little Rock, according to a police report.

Police and U.S. marshals reportedly found Christian Sullivan, 16, about 8:45 a.m. at his girlfriend's home at 19 Neal Place.

Sullivan's girlfriend, Alexis Capri Kennedy, 18, was arrested at the home on a felony charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services reported that Sullivan fled from the Harrisburg Juvenile Treatment Center on March 30 along with Dwight Jackson and Darrell Dixon, both 16 . They were each being held on felony offenses.

Sullivan and Kennedy were being held at the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 04/07/2017