Police: North Little Rock man arrested after guns, multiple pounds of marijuana found in home

A North Little Rock man was arrested after multiple pounds of marijuana along with scales, surveillance equipment and guns were found in his home Thursday, police said.

Officers arrived at the North Little Rock home of 29-year-old Robbie Earl Mosley on West 33rd Place around 4 p.m., according to a police report. Mosley is a parolee with a signed search waiver, the report said.

While searching his home, police reportedly found the marijuana packaged separately, digital scales, packaging material and surveillance equipment. Four loaded firearms were also located in the home, two of which were reported stolen, officials said.

The report didn't include a precise total weight of the marijuana.

Mosley faces charges of maintaining a drug premises, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving, possession of schedule IV substances with purpose, possession of schedule IV substances with purpose and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at Pulaski County jail without bail. A court date is scheduled for April 11.