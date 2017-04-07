Subscribe Register Login

Senate approves Trump nominee to Supreme Court in 54-45 vote

Friday, April 07, 2017, 12:32 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: TV weatherman found dead of apparent suicide

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:45 a.m.


AUBURN, Maine — Police say a popular television meteorologist in Maine's largest city has been found dead of an apparent suicide.

Tom Johnston from WCSH-TV in Portland was reported missing Monday after he failed to return from a weekend event at the Sunday River ski resort.

Old Orchard Beach Police Deputy Chief Jason Moen said the 46-year-old Johnston was found by Auburn police.

Moen said in a news release Thursday night that any suspicion of foul play has been ruled out. An autopsy was scheduled Friday.

Johnston's last social media postings were made Saturday, when a storm produced heavy snow in parts of Maine.

WCSH announced Johnston's death "with great sadness" on its website Friday. Johnston had worked for the station for three years and handled weekday newscasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: TV weatherman found dead of apparent suicide

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online