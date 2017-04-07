Russians defuse bomb, hold 3 people

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Russian security services reportedly disarmed an explosive device and detained three people in the apartment building where the device was found on the outskirts of St. Petersburg on Thursday, three days after a suicide attack on a metro train killed 13 people.

Residents of a Soviet-era apartment block in eastern St. Petersburg were forced to evacuate to a nearby kindergarten to allow investigators to defuse the bomb, according to Fontanka.ru, a news website.

The authorities have identified the bomber on the metro train as Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan, and Fontanka.ru cited residents as reporting that the apartment had been rented to people of Central Asian origin.

It was unclear whether Dzhalilov acted alone or was part of a terrorist organization, or whether the people detained Thursday belonged to a militant organization.

The Investigative Committee, which is leading the inquiry, said it had traced several other Central Asians who were in touch with Dzhalilov, but it declined to indicate whether those people were connected to the raids Thursday, saying in a statement only that "valuable objects were discovered during searches in their apartments."

The news added to an already tense atmosphere in St. Petersburg, the second-biggest city in Russia.

Investigators discovered tinfoil, double-sided tape and other components of explosive devices in an apartment Dzhalilov rented in northeastern St. Petersburg, but there has been little to explain what turned a 22-year-old Russian with Uzbek roots into a suicide bomber, officials said.

Dzhalilov had lived in St. Petersburg since 2011, after obtaining Russian citizenship through his father. Previously, he lived in the city of Osh, in southern Kyrgyzstan, a region that has been the site of interethnic clashes between Uzbeks and Kyrgyz.

Many militants who have traveled to Syria to fight for the Islamic State extremist group or other militant groups have come from Osh, and an investigator told Kommersant, a Russian business daily, that Dzhalilov could have fallen under the influence of one of the terrorist organizations in Syria that has recruited Uzbeks.

Dzhalilov went to Kyrgyzstan in February, and from there tried to travel to Syria by way of Turkey, the newspaper reported. The investigators found burned sugar among the bomb components, a sign that Dzhalilov may have been trained by the Islamic State in Syria, Fontanka.ru reported.

After moving to St. Petersburg, Dzhalilov worked in a sushi bar and at a car-repair shop with his father, Fontanka.ru reported. Dzhalilov's movements over the past two years, however, are something of a mystery. He stopped using his social media accounts, where links to Islamist websites were among the few traces of his radicalization.

On Wednesday night, several dozen young people went to Marsovo Field, a vast square in central St. Petersburg that offers views of several famous city monuments. After a moment of silence, they assembled candles that together read "14:40," the time the bomb exploded Monday as a train traveled between two stations in the heart of the city.

"Such horrible acts have never happened in St. Petersburg, so for me it was a great shock, and I immediately came up with the idea," said Pyotr Dorosheev, 26, the organizer. "We wanted to show that nothing can break St. Petersburg."

Pro-Kremlin organizations announced that a series of rallies would be held in major cities, including Moscow, in what critics said was an effort to use the metro bombing to divert attention from the large anti-corruption protests that swept across Russia at the end of March.

In Moscow, City Hall quickly gave permission for a rally Thursday in Manezhnaya Square, a site next to the Kremlin that is usually heavily guarded by the police.

