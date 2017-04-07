Senate approves Trump nominee to Supreme Court in 54-45 vote

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The vote was 54-45 Friday. The victory gives President Donald Trump's 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court.

The final confirmation vote came after Senate Republicans rewrote the chamber's rules, voting to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold on Supreme Court nominees. The change allowed the Senate to proceed to the final vote with a simple majority.

Democrats opposed Gorsuch in part because Senate Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Gorsuch will be a "fine addition" to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Gorsuch is now Justice Gorsuch, and I’m glad to see such a distinguished jurist raised to the highest court in the land," he said.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge praised the confirmation in a statement released shortly after the vote.

"Individuals on both the right and left have praised Judge Gorsuch, and it was made clear during his confirmation hearings that he would be a superb jurist who respects the rule of law and immensely values and understands that the judiciary must be independent," she said.

