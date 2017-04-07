Home / Latest News /
Senate approves Trump nominee to Supreme Court in 54-45 vote
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:51 a.m. Updated today at 11:14 a.m.
WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
The vote was 54-45 Friday. The victory gives President Donald Trump's 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court.
The final confirmation vote came after Senate Republicans rewrote the chamber's rules, voting to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold on Supreme Court nominees. The change allowed the Senate to proceed to the final vote with a simple majority.
Democrats opposed Gorsuch in part because Senate Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Gorsuch will be a "fine addition" to the Supreme Court.
“Judge Gorsuch is now Justice Gorsuch, and I’m glad to see such a distinguished jurist raised to the highest court in the land," he said.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge praised the confirmation in a statement released shortly after the vote.
"Individuals on both the right and left have praised Judge Gorsuch, and it was made clear during his confirmation hearings that he would be a superb jurist who respects the rule of law and immensely values and understands that the judiciary must be independent," she said.
Packman says... April 7, 2017 at 11:15 a.m.
For those of you whom accepted my bet ($100 against $1 Gorsuch would be confirmed), please give my winnings to the local Boys and Girls club.
mrcharles says... April 7, 2017 at 12:21 p.m.
of the people, by the people, for the people----- that is the "people" who are corporations.
a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, [severe economic and social regimentation--- THE THEOCRATIC ILKS WHO KNOW HOW YOU ARE LIVE YOUR LIFE AND WHAT YOU SHOULD THINK] , and forcible suppression of opposition , ....................... AND AS HISTORY SHOWS US IT IS NOT LONG BEFORE THEIR SOLUTIONS ARE DRACONIAN .
carpenterretired says... April 7, 2017 at 12:28 p.m.
Recall the conservatives and Eisenhower's great white hope Earl Warren ,joke ended up on Ike and conservatives.
KCSAP says... April 7, 2017 at 12:33 p.m.
Woohoo. Grumpers, gerrrrrrr!
