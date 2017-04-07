Home /
Style: Designing for dementia
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.
Theresa Clement, a designer and aging-in-place specialist whose own father succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease in September, says simple design changes can be helpful to people with dementia. In taking care of her father, Clement learned that her line of work was surprisingly relevant to managing certain symptoms of the disease.
See Saturday’s Style for suggestions for making people with dementia live more comfortably.
