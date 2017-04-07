Travelers lose lead, game in 8th inning

The Arkansas Travelers lost their home opener 2-1 to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,790 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas had 11 hits but left eight runners on base and did not score after the first inning.

It was the first game for the Travs as the Seattle Mariners' Class AA affiliate. The Travs were the Class AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels from 2001-2016.

Corpus Christi took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning on Drew Ferguson's two-run single off Travs reliever Zac Curtis.

The Travs had runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Adam Law struck out to end the game.

Andrew Moore started for the Travs, allowing 1 hit in 6 innings while striking out 7. He walked two in a no-decision. Blake Perry (0-1) took the loss for Arkansas, giving up 2 runs on 2 hits in 1⅔ innings.

The Travs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Kyle Waldrop hit an RBI single, scoring Ian Miller. Miller led off the inning with a triple.

Miller, Kyle Petty and Jay Baum each had two hits for the Travs.

-- Jeremy Muck

