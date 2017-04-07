Trump meets with Chinese president in Florida, says it's been 'very interesting'

President Donald Trump says it's been "very interesting" to spend time with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his delegation.

Trump and Xi are spending part of Friday in talks at Trump's estate in Florida.

Officials have said the leaders are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear ambitions and trade, among other issues important to the world's two biggest economies.

Trump said they made "tremendous progress" over dinner Thursday, and he's predicting that even more progress will be made before Xi departs later Friday.

He said their relationship is "outstanding."

Xi said a few words afterward in Chinese, but no translator was president. Trump jokingly said he agrees with whatever Xi said.