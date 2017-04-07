U.S. missiles target Syrian air base

WASHINGTON -- The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week's chemical-weapons attack against civilians.

Late Thursday, President Donald Trump cast the U.S. assault, which struck early in the morning hours in Syria, as vital to deter the future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in seeking "to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria."

It marked the first direct U.S. assault on the Syrian government and Trump's most dramatic military order since becoming president.

A few hours after the attack, a Syrian local official said there were deaths and injuries, but did not yet have specifics.

Announcing the assault from his Florida resort, Trump said there was no doubt Syrian President Bashar Assad was responsible for Tuesday's chemical attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, which he said employed banned gases and killed dozens.

"Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children," Trump said.

The U.S. strikes -- more than 50 missiles launched from the USS Ross and USS Porter in the Mediterranean -- hit the government-controlled Shayrat air base in central Syria, where U.S. officials say the Syrian military planes that dropped the chemicals had taken off. The missiles targeted the base's airstrips, hangars, control tower and ammunition areas, officials said.

Trump approved the strikes without approval from Congress or the backing of the United Nations. The White House said about two dozen lawmakers from both parties were briefed on the actions.

Syrian state TV reported a U.S. missile attack on a number of military targets and called the attack an "aggression."

Rebels welcomed the U.S. attack.

Maj. Jamil al-Saleh, a U.S-backed rebel commander in the central Hama district, said he hoped the U.S. attack on a government air base would be a "turning point" in the civil war.

President Barack Obama's administration had threatened an attack on Assad's forces for previous chemical-weapons attacks but never followed through. Trump called on "all civilized nations" to join the U.S. in seeking an end to the carnage in Syria.

The Pentagon informed Russian military officials, through its established deconfliction channel, of the strike before the launching of the missiles, a senior military official said, with U.S. officials knowing when they did that Russian authorities may well have alerted Assad.

The president did not announce the attacks in advance, though he and other national security officials ratcheted up their warnings to the Syrian government throughout the day Thursday.

U.S. officials placed some of the blame on Russia, one of Syria's most important benefactors. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in Florida with Trump, said Russia had failed to live up to a 2013 agreement that was intended to strip Syria of its chemical-weapons stockpiles.

"Either Russia has been complicit or Russia has been simply incompetent in its ability to deliver on its end of the agreement," Tillerson said.

The strikes marked a reversal for Trump, who warned as a candidate against the U.S. getting pulled into the Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year. But the president appeared moved by the photos of children killed in the chemical attack, calling it a "disgrace to humanity" that crossed "a lot of lines."

"I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious crimes and shouldn't have happened and it shouldn't be allowed to happen," Trump told reporters earlier Thursday while traveling on Air Force One to Florida, where he was holding a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in a statement after the strikes were announced, commended Trump's "swift, decisive action against Bashar al-Assad's outlaw regime."

"Any country that violates arms-control agreements with the U.S., develops illicit chemical- or nuclear-weapons programs, or supports those countries that do ought to take note," he said.

Financial markets were rocked after the missile attack, as geopolitical concerns sent investors rushing for haven assets. U.S. equity-index futures fell and Japanese stocks briefly erased a rally, while the yen climbed with oil and gold. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes dropped.

Trump's administration and Republican lawmakers had strongly condemned the attack and had hinted at a forceful response.

On Wednesday, U.N. envoy Nikki Haley had hinted some U.S. action would come if the Security Council doesn't act.

U.S. Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said in a statement Thursday that Assad "has crossed a line" and "must pay a punitive cost for this horrific attack."

"This is a test of the new administration, but also for our entire country," said Graham and McCain, who have been among Trump's harshest congressional critics. "Assad is trying to see what he can get away with."

Graham later told reporters that he doesn't believe Trump needs Congress to authorize the use of military force in Syria. He added that the Senate has become so dysfunctional that it may be difficult to get Republicans and Democrats to agree on a resolution approving the use of force.

"Hit this guy," Graham said of Assad. "You've got my full permission." He said he has not talked to Trump about military options.

Earlier Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said the chemical-weapons attack in Syria cannot be ignored.

"You look at the pictures of the children that were killed in such a horrible fashion. Targeting civilians in this way simply just can't be tolerated," he said.

Global ire

The Syrian government had faced mounting international pressure throughout the day Thursday, with key ally Russia saying that its support is not unconditional.

Syria maintains that it didn't use chemical weapons in the attack, blaming opposition fighters for stockpiling the chemicals. Russia's Defense Ministry said the toxic agents were released when a Syrian airstrike hit a rebel chemical-weapons arsenal and munitions factory on the eastern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun.

"I stress, once again, that the Syrian Arab Army did not and will not use such weapons even against the terrorists who are targeting our people," Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem told reporters in Damascus.

Turkey, meanwhile, said samples from victims of Tuesday's attack, which killed more than 80 people in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, indicate that they were exposed to sarin, a highly toxic nerve agent.

Tillerson also issued a warning to Russia that it should "consider carefully" its support of Assad's government. He said the images of dead women and children "horrified all of us" and that attacks of this nature cannot be tolerated.

Syria rejected the accusations, and Russia warned against apportioning blame until an investigation has been carried out.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said in an interview that "unconditional support is not possible in this current world."

But he added that "it is not correct to say that Moscow can convince Mr. Assad to do whatever is wanted in Moscow. This is totally wrong."

Russia has provided military support for the Syrian government since September 2015, turning the balance of power in Assad's favor. Assad and his army are "the only real power in Syria that can resist terrorists on the ground," Peskov said.

Tillerson, before the strikes were announced, declared that Assad should no longer have a role in governing the Syrian people.

At the United Nations, the U.S. had hoped for a vote Thursday evening on a Security Council resolution it drafted with Britain and France that would have condemned Syria's suspected use of chemical weapons -- but it was canceled because of differences among the 15 members.

The 10 elected council members had presented what they hoped would be a compromise text on Thursday that addressed a key Russian objection -- spelling out Syrian government obligations to investigators.

Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said the canceled vote "opens a window of opportunity" to keep working to find a compromise.

Identifying the gas

After Tuesday's attack, hospitals around Khan Sheikhoun were overwhelmed, and paramedics sent victims to medical facilities across rebel-held areas in northern Syria, as well as to Turkey. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group put the death toll at 86.

The attack occurred in Syria's Idlib province, about 60 miles from the Turkish border, and the Turkish government -- a close ally of Syria's rebels -- set up a decontamination center at a border crossing in Hatay province, where the victims were initially treated.

Turkey said samples from victims of Tuesday's attack indicate they were exposed to sarin, a highly toxic nerve agent.

Turkish officials said nearly 60 victims of the attack were transported to Turkey for treatment, and three of them died.

Victims showed signs of nerve gas exposure, including suffocation, foaming at the mouth, convulsions, constricted pupils and involuntary defecation, the World Health Organization and Doctors Without Borders said. Paramedics used fire hoses to wash the chemicals from the bodies of victims.

Visuals from the scene were reminiscent of a 2013 nerve gas attack on the suburbs of Damascus that left hundreds dead.

In Turkey, Anadolu and the private DHA news agencies on Thursday quoted Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying "it was determined after the autopsy that a chemical weapon was used."

The Turkish Health Ministry said later that "according to the results of the first analysis, there were findings suggesting that the patients were exposed to chemical substance [sarin]."

WHO experts took part in the autopsies in the Turkish city of Adana late Wednesday, Turkish media outlets reported.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it has "initiated contact" with Syrian authorities and that its Technical Secretariat has been collecting and analyzing information about the allegations.

"This is an ongoing investigation," it said.

At a news conference in Damascus, al-Moallem echoed that statement, saying the Syrian army bombed a warehouse belonging to al-Qaida's branch in Syria that contained chemical weapons. He did not say whether the government knew in advance that the warehouse contained chemical weapons.

The minister said al-Qaida and the Islamic State militant group have been transporting chemical weapons from neighboring Iraq.

Asked whether Syria would give access to a fact-finding mission on the use of chemical weapons, al-Moallem said: "Our experiences with international investigating committees were not encouraging, because they come out of Damascus with certain indications, which then change at their headquarters."

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita Baldor, Bassem Mroue, Ian Phillips, Albert Aji, Edith M. Lederer and Richard Lardner of The Associated Press; by Michael R. Gordon, Helene Cooper and Michael D. Shear of The New York Times; by staff members of Bloomberg News; and by Frank E. Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

