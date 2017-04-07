North Little Rock woman accused of trying to hit neighbor with car twice after argument

A North Little Rock woman was arrested after her neighbor said she tried to run him over twice Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old victim told police that he and Parsheona L. Pam, 24, had an argument around 6:30 p.m. that day over the volume of the music she was playing in her vehicle, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The argument took place outside the victim’s home in the 100 block of South Spruce Street. Pam also lives in the same block, authorities said.

After the argument, Pam drove her gold Nissan Altima to the street, the report said. By this time, the victim was on the sidewalk outside his house. The victim asked Pam “You going to hit me?” and then she started driving toward him, according to the report.

The 22-year-old told officers that he jumped out of the way and onto a neighbor’s porch to avoid being hit. The report said that once he was on the porch, he threw a brick at Pam’s Nissan “out of desperation and out of fear.”

After Pam drove away, the victim said, he left the porch. Pam, however, had merely driven around the block, the report said. This time, when her car came toward him, the 22-year-old said he was standing at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and Spruce Street.

He again ran for the porch and threw a brick at Pam’s car, according to the report. The victim said Pam lost control of her Nissan when she was trying to hit him, instead hitting a fire hydrant at the intersection.

Police found a hydrant on Arkansas Avenue gushing water from a hole when they arrived.

Pam told officers she tried to run the victim over after he threw a brick at her.

Pam was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, the report said. She is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.