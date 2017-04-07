Policy outlawing youths without guardians at certain times takes effect at Little Rock's Park Plaza

Starting Friday evening, minors will no longer be allowed unaccompanied inside Little Rock's Park Plaza on certain days and times as the new youth policy takes effect.

The mall's general manager, Lance Ivy, explained the new policy at a March news conference, saying an influx of unsupervised youths has created an "uncomfortable atmosphere" at the mall that officials needed to address.

There have been a number of "disturbances," Ivy said, including one on Dec. 26, when dozens of teens were removed from Park Plaza for "causing fear," Arkansas Online previously reported.

The new youth policy requires anyone younger than 18 years old to be accompanied by either a parent or a guardian who is at least 21 on Friday and Saturday nights after 5 p.m. The mall closes at 9 p.m. those nights.

Park Plaza's management can also implement the youth policy on other days if they choose to do so. The rule does not apply to teens who work at the mall during the affected days.

In preparation, the mall trained security officers and will place them near entrances to approach incoming customers if they have a hard time knowing how old the person is, Ivy said in March. Those guards will ask for photo identification, which could include a school ID, he said.

If a minor is in violation, his or her parents will be called. The officer will watch the teen until the guardians arrive, Ivy said.