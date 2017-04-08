Arkansas woman killed in wreck on U.S. 270

A woman was killed after being thrown from her vehicle in a Friday morning wreck in Grant County, state police said.

Karen S. Daniels, 52, of Sheridan was driving her 2005 Hyundai east on U.S. 270 around 10 a.m. when she crossed the centerline and hit Jerry D. Stratton’s 1989 GMC, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The impact threw Daniels from her car, the report said. She suffered fatal injuries.

Stratton, 52, of Tillar was hurt when his vehicle drove off the road to the left and flipped, authorities said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been 126 deaths in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.