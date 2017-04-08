Home /
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle on I-30 in Little Rock, police say
One person was reported killed in a collision involving a motorcycle Saturday night on a busy stretch of Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock.
Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said he had little information on the crash Saturday night, but that it happened around 7 p.m. near the 6th Street exit and that one fatality was reported.
He said a motorcycle was involved in the crash, though it wasn't clear if the person who died was riding that vehicle.
The wreck caused a significant backup in both directions of the highway. Emergency vehicles were preparing to leave the scene shortly before 10 p.m.
