72-year-old killed after car drives into embankment, flips

A 72-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon after he drove his car off the road and into an embankment, according to state police.

Terry J. Rickard of Hot Springs Village was heading east around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Fox Pass Cutoff in Garland County when he drove off the shoulder and went along a ditch, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Rickard’s 2004 Honda Accord hit an embankment in the 1000 block of Fox Pass Cutoff, where it turned over and rotated about 180 degrees, authorities said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck. Rickard suffered fatal injuries.

There have been 126 deaths in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.