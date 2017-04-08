London attack toll 5 as Romanian dies

LONDON --A Romanian woman became the fifth victim of last month's truck and knife attack in central London, London police said Friday, after her life support was withdrawn.

Andreea Cristea was strolling across Westminster Bridge with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, when Khalid Masood, 52, careened a rented SUV into pedestrians.

Cristea was knocked into the river below, and Burnaz was badly injured. Dozens more were wounded in Masood's rampage, which ended when he was shot dead on the grounds of Parliament.

It is not clear whether Cristea ever regained consciousness after she was pulled from the River Thames. She had emergency surgery for a blood clot in the brain.

Her family and Burnaz described Cristea as "our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our hearts," and said they would donate all the money raised on her behalf since the March 22 attack to charity.

"After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea -- wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life-loving person you can imagine -- was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way," they said in a statement.

Venezuelan barred from political races

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Leading Venezuela opposition leader Henrique Capriles announced Friday that he has been banned from running for office for 15 years.

Capriles reported the ban on his Twitter account, saying he had just been notified of the decision. There was no immediate comment from the government. Leaders in the ruling socialist party had accused Capriles in recent days of stoking violence by leading a week of near-daily protests, many of which have ended in tear gas and rubber bullets.

President Nicolas Maduro called out Capriles on his television show Thursday night after tens of thousands of Venezuelans shut down Caracas with a march against the socialist administration.

He said followers of "little Capriles" were seeking a bloodbath.

Authorities have been investigating Capriles since the beginning of the year for what they say are a half-dozen administrative irregularities, including taking suspicious donations from abroad.

Capriles is the governor of Miranda state and lost a presidential election to Hugo Chavez in 2012. The next year, he was again the opposition's presidential candidate and lost to the current president, Nicolas Maduro, by a narrow margin.

Charity rescues 230 migrants off Libya

MADRID -- A Spanish charity says it has rescued 230 migrants, from African and Asian countries, in rubber boats trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

Proactiva Open Arms spokesman Laura Lanuza said the group found two boats sailing 56 miles from the Libyan coast Thursday.

Two merchant vessels also rescued migrants, mostly from Eritrea, who were trying to reach European shores in two other boats. The migrants were transferred to Proactiva's rescue vessel, the Golfo Azurro, which plans to take them to an Italian port Saturday.

Speaking Friday, Lanuza said there were several minors and 10 women among the migrants, one of them heavily pregnant.

She said there were also migrants from Bangladesh, Cameroon, Pakistan and Togo. She said some needed treatment for burns and other injuries.

Injuries severe in Polish train wreck

WARSAW, Poland -- A fast train hit a flat-bed truck at an unguarded railway crossing Friday in southwestern Poland, sending 19 people to the hospital, including seven with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A number of other people suffered less severe injuries in the partial derailment.

The accident occurred about 3 p.m. in the village of Schodnia, when a Pendolino intercity train carrying some 300 passengers hit the vehicle, said Pawel Fratczak, the spokesman for national firefighters.

The train damaged its protruding front section and partially derailed but remained upright. The truck driver was not hurt, Fratczak said.

Regional police spokesman Monika Mrugala said seven of those injured were in life-threatening condition. Some of the injured were airlifted to a hospital.

Mrugala said the truck was transporting another truck on its trailer when it was hit at the crossing, which has no barriers, only warning lights.

