Cleaning the house as the experts do it

Why is it that your home looks completely different after a professional deep-cleaning service steps in? Countertops you've wiped a hundred times shine brighter, dirty shower grout you scrubbed to no avail is clean, and your home looks like someone applied a lighter, brighter Instagram filter to it.

Cleaning experts say the difference is in the details. In an article for Real Simple, professional cleaners explain that seemingly innocent choices, like stacking utensils in the dishwasher in the same direction, actually make your home dirtier.

Queen of Clean author Linda Cobb, Speed Cleaning 101 author Laura Dellutri and Clear the Clutter author Donna Smallin list the most common mistakes that undermine your spring-cleaning efforts. Cancel your housekeeper -- this is how to get the same five-star results at home.

WASHING WINDOWS ON A SUNNY DAY

Motivated to wipe your windows when the first signs of spring show? Cleaning experts say you're making a rookie error. "Glass cleaner dries up much more quickly in direct sunlight, resulting in streaks on window panes," the Real Simple story explains. "That's why, in any season, the ideal time to clean windows is late afternoon or evening, or when the skies are overcast."

STACKING THE DISHWASHER WITHOUT THOUGHT

How do you place your utensils in the dishwasher? The experts say there is a correct way. "When spoons sit in one direction in a standard dishwasher basket, they end up, well, spooning, which prevents a complete clean." Instead, alternate placing spoons face up and face down to ensure they get an even clean.

NOT USING VACUUM CLEANER ATTACHMENTS

If you own pets, experts say it's imperative to use vacuum cleaner attachments to collect fur. Otherwise, it's likely you're just pushing dirt and debris from room to room. "For controlled suction, resulting in fewer fur flyaways, use the wand attachment," they recommend. Before you start, prepare the surface with an electrostatic dry mop to collect any large piles of fur.

HomeStyle on 04/08/2017