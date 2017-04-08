Kentucky clinic stays open pending suit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Lawyers for Kentucky's governor have halted efforts to shut down the state's last abortion clinic pending the outcome of a lawsuit aimed at preventing the closure.

The latest development came as lawyers for Gov. Matt Bevin and the Louisville clinic submitted an agreement to U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers, who had not yet signed it. In it, Bevin's administration agreed to renew the license for EMW Women's Surgical Center until the lawsuit is resolved.

"We are open providing the service, and people won't have to leave their community to get the rights the Supreme Court has determined they have," Donald L. Cox, an EMW lawyer, said Friday.

The legal wrangling started when the state told the clinic it was out of compliance with state laws related to its agreements with a local hospital and ambulance service.

That spurred the federal lawsuit claiming the state's move was unconstitutional and accusing the state of violating Kentucky law by not giving proper notice of action against the clinic's license. Stivers issued a restraining order last week to prevent the state from revoking EMW's license.

Puerto Rico sued over certificate gender

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A group that advocates for gay, bisexual and transgender rights has filed a federal lawsuit demanding that Puerto Rico let transgender people correct the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Lambda Legal says the territory's birth certificate policy is at odds with a Puerto Rican law that allows people to change the gender indicated on drivers' licenses. It also says that violates the right to free speech under the First Amendment.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday, the same day that a group of transgender people interrupted a legislative hearing in Puerto Rico to protest a bill that would eliminate the rights of transgender employees of Puerto Rico's Senate to choose the bathrooms and clothes according to the gender with which they identify.

Nebraska same-sex foster ban ruled dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that a former state policy banning same-sex couples from serving as foster parents or adopting wards of the state was akin to hanging a "Whites Only" sign on a hiring-office door.

On Friday, the court decided that a judge's 2015 ruling striking down the policy will stand.

The decision came in a lawsuit filed by three same-sex couples in 2013. A judge ruled in the couples' favor, declaring as unconstitutional the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services policy.

The state's high court rejected state attorneys' arguments that Lancaster County District Judge John Colburn's finding should be reversed because the department had quietly stopped enforcing the ban in 2012, making the matter moot.

Its ruling slammed the 1995 administrative policy, which remained on the agency's website until February 2015, as evidence "that 'heterosexuals only' need apply to be foster parents."

"It is legally indistinguishable from a sign reading 'Whites Only' on the hiring-office door," Justice John Wright wrote.

The court also upheld an order for the state to pay nearly $174,000 in plaintiffs' legal fees.

Kansas beefs up oversight on park rides

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Kansas legislators agreed Friday to strengthen the state's lax oversight of amusement park rides after a lawmaker's 10-year-old son was killed while riding a waterslide.

Rep. Scott Schwab's son Caleb died last summer on the Verruckt water slide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. Schwab declined comment after the Senate approved the bill Friday, but he made an emotional speech last week in support of the bill. The investigation into the death is ongoing, but the slide has been closed since the accident and is slated for demolition.

The Senate approved the bill 35-2, just days after the House approved changing the law. Republican Gov. Sam Brownback said he wanted to look at the legislation but would be "following Rep. Schwab's lead."

Under the legislation, amusement park rides would have to be inspected every year by a qualified inspector. Current law requires inspections but allows amusement park owners to do the checks themselves.

The state's lax oversight of amusement park rides came under scrutiny after Caleb's death last summer. The Schwab family reached an undisclosed settlement in January with the park's owner and others.

