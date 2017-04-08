Forecast: Severe storm chances later in weekend for region

NORMAN, Okla. — Forecasters say severe thunderstorms packing damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail are possible by the end of the weekend in parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.

The National Weather Service says a line of storms will develop in the west late Sunday afternoon and sweep east across central and northeast Oklahoma by the evening. Any severe storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

Storm chances in all three states continue Monday as a cold front moves into the region.

Storms with heavy rainfall are possible in southeast Oklahoma and into western Arkansas, with the greater instability and higher chances of severe weather in central Texas.

Forecasters say thunderstorm chances remain possible throughout the week in the region.