DEAR HELOISE: To all you cat lovers, let's not forget the feral cats that may need our help. Yes, they are out there. I have some that come around at night.

Remember to leave fresh water and some cat food outside to help our furry feline friends. There is excellent information on the internet about how to make shelters for them as well. Just type in "How to care for feral cats."

-- Darleen C., Nebraska

DEAR READER: Great information, Darleen. Even with the spring thaw, feral cats still need food, water and shelter. Here are a couple of hints from the Humane Society (HumaneSociety.org):

Inside whatever cat home you build/use/construct, a pillowcase stuffed with foam peanuts makes good bedding (replace as needed).

Keep drinking water and food available, but away from the shelter, as it can spill and dampen sleeping quarters.

DEAR HELOISE: For a fun spring activity when the grandkids visit, we make soap bubbles. I shave 2 ounces of Castile soap, which is good quality but not too expensive. I place it in a pint jar and fill it with water, which I've boiled and cooled.

I shake thoroughly, and let sit until the top of the water is clear. Then I pour off the clear water and add a spoonful of glycerin. Sometimes I add food coloring.

To deliver the bubbles, we use a straw (supervise young children) or an empty thread spool. We play in the yard, or at bath time.

-- Harold C.,

Garden Grove, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: The mesh bags that onions come in make strong and sturdy tote bags for the beach. I put all the kids' toys in one. When we are ready to leave for the day, I rinse off sand, right through the bag. No sand in the car or house.

-- Karen S., Indiana

DEAR HELOISE: When I'm fighting fleas in the house, I vacuum thoroughly after spraying or flea-bombing, and then throw away the vacuum bag. I pop in a couple of mothballs to eliminate any stragglers.

-- Ben B., Tulsa

DEAR READERS: Keep a record of the times that your car has been worked on. Write the date, the service and the garage that did the work on a card, and clip it to your visor.

