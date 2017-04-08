Home /
Hogs offer 2019 in-state prospect
This article was published today at 11:23 a.m.
Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema extended an offer to sophomore receiver Jadon Jackson today.
Jackson, 6-1, 160 of Bentonville West High School is visiting the Hogs today along with his mother and Wolverines Coach Bryan Pratt. He said he was surprised by the offer while raising Coach Bret Bielema and receivers coach Michael Smith. He recently recorded 10.74 seconds in the 100 meters.
Jackson said he grew up an Ohio State fan. He moved to Arkansas from Philadelphia in 2015.
Tulsa was the first school to offer him last week offered him last week.
