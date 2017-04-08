• Weeks after impersonating Ivanka Trump in a biting Saturday Night Live sketch, the actress Scarlett Johansson said she was "disappointed" by recent comments made by the president's daughter. Speaking at the Women in the World summit in New York on Thursday, Johansson said Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and that the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administration baffles her. "You can't have it both ways, right? If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly," Johansson said, referring to an interview Trump gave with CBS News earlier this week in which she suggested that she voices disagreement to her father "quietly and directly and candidly." Johansson called that an "old fashioned" mentality based on the idea that behind a great man is a great woman. "What about being in front of that person or next to them or standing on your own?" Johansson said. Many powerful women, she said, are often afraid of being seen in an unforgiving light for speaking out. In the Saturday Night Live sketch, Johansson portrayed Trump pitching a perfume called "Complicit." Trump answered the notion that she's complicit in her father's policies by telling CBS, "If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit."

• Ole Red hopes to tree some retail dollars in Tishomingo, Okla., developer Colin Reed of Ryman Hospitality Properties said as he joined country music star Blake Shelton and other dignitaries earlier this week to formally start construction on Ole Red, an entertainment venue based on Shelton's hit song, "Ol' Red." The 5,000-square-foot project will be in two adjacent buildings downtown and will include food, a bar, live music and a retail space. Before driving ceremonial nails into an old board to kick off the project, Reed and Shelton talked about the project before a gathering of about 100 people in a nearby event hall. Reed said Tishomingo's Ole Red will be an extension of a much larger Ole Red the company is building in Nashville, Tenn. But Reed said the Tishomingo project is special in a way the larger project can't be, because it will expose its guests to a country lifestyle they'll get from the surrounding community's ambience. Shelton, an Oklahoman, said Monday he easily could have just taken the buildings -- once the home of ex-wife Miranda Lambert's Pink Pistol boutique -- and opened up a hamburger stand just to keep something going there. But Shelton said he wanted to do something special, adding he was glad he waited and worked with Reed to come up with the Ole Red concept.

A Section on 04/08/2017