Personal Space

Jeremy Bragg

Where I live: Hillcrest neighborhood in Little Rock

Occupation: barista, therapist, inventor, plumber, repairman, server, dishwasher, marketing director, public relations coordinator and with my wife, Regi Ott, co-owner of River City Coffee in Hillcrest

My favorite space is: My kitchen is my place, and I know every inch of it. I know where every spice, pantry staple and cooking utensil is located. I can express myself and my love for others in my kitchen. I literally live in my kitchen. Like a whirling dervish of culinary craziness, I twist and spin while whipping up a beloved classic or creating a fresh new dish. I inhabit my kitchen with a deep level of comfort and peace. I can only hope that the passion, joy and peace I experience while cooking shines through in the finished product.

Why? I love to cook. I love experimenting; trying new techniques, new recipes, new styles of cuisine. I also love the open layout, so I can interact with others while prepping and cooking. I really just feel most at home and at peace when I am in the kitchen. I like to put on some music and have a cocktail while cooking dinner. Our Yorkie-poos Oz and Wiz like to help with the prep work. They particularly enjoy taste-testing raw veggies.

If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: A larger fridge, freezer and pantry would be amazing additions to this nearly perfect space.

-- Cyd King

HomeStyle on 04/08/2017