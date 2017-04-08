Personal Space
By Cyd King
This article was published today at 1:59 a.m.
PHOTO BY JOHN SYKES JR.
Jeremy Bragg
Where I live: Hillcrest neighborhood in Little Rock
Occupation: barista, therapist, inventor, plumber, repairman, server, dishwasher, marketing director, public relations coordinator and with my wife, Regi Ott, co-owner of River City Coffee in Hillcrest
My favorite space is: My kitchen is my place, and I know every inch of it. I know where every spice, pantry staple and cooking utensil is located. I can express myself and my love for others in my kitchen. I literally live in my kitchen. Like a whirling dervish of culinary craziness, I twist and spin while whipping up a beloved classic or creating a fresh new dish. I inhabit my kitchen with a deep level of comfort and peace. I can only hope that the passion, joy and peace I experience while cooking shines through in the finished product.
Why? I love to cook. I love experimenting; trying new techniques, new recipes, new styles of cuisine. I also love the open layout, so I can interact with others while prepping and cooking. I really just feel most at home and at peace when I am in the kitchen. I like to put on some music and have a cocktail while cooking dinner. Our Yorkie-poos Oz and Wiz like to help with the prep work. They particularly enjoy taste-testing raw veggies.
If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: A larger fridge, freezer and pantry would be amazing additions to this nearly perfect space.
-- Cyd King
HomeStyle on 04/08/2017
Print Headline: Personal Space
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Personal Space
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.