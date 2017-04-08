Police on scene of standoff after shooting in North Little Rock; child believed to be in home

A police standoff is underway in North Little Rock after one person was shot in a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Department spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said the shooting occurred about 6 p.m. at a residence at 5822 MacArthur Drive west of Parkway Drive.

They found a man shot at a Valero gas station nearby at MacArthur Drive and Military Drive. The man, who police had not named late Saturday, was taken to UAMS Medical Center with life-threatening injures.

Dedrick said special weapons and tactics officers, along with negotiators, were called to the home when police learned the suspected shooter was still inside with a one-year-old child.

The man refused to surrender and a standoff began, according to Dedrick.

Police cordoned off the area surrounding the home.

Numerous tactical officers were called to the scene.

