A pale brown color
Sound made by a horse
The river of Paris
Strange and unusual
Measure how heavy something is
A male leader in an Arab country
Grab
Straps used to control a horse
To pretend to make a movement, especially to trick an opponent in a sport
ANSWERS
Beige
Neigh
Seine
Weird
Weigh
Sheik
Seize
Reins
Feint
HomeStyle on 04/08/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: E before I
