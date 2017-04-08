Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, April 08, 2017, 2:07 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Super Quiz: E before I

This article was published today at 1:50 a.m.

  1. A pale brown color

  2. Sound made by a horse

  3. The river of Paris

  4. Strange and unusual

  5. Measure how heavy something is

  6. A male leader in an Arab country

  7. Grab

  8. Straps used to control a horse

  9. To pretend to make a movement, especially to trick an opponent in a sport

ANSWERS

  1. Beige

  2. Neigh

  3. Seine

  4. Weird

  5. Weigh

  6. Sheik

  7. Seize

  8. Reins

  9. Feint

HomeStyle on 04/08/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: E before I

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: E before I

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online