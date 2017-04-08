Tools & toys

EzClipse Shade

What's to love: Easily change the look of recessed lighting.

What does it do: EzClipse shades come in several styles and lengths that update the look of a home's recessed lighting. The shades are installed with a patented magnetic feature allowing the shades to be snapped on and easily changeable. They fully cover the recessed light's existing trim and are open on both ends, which allows most of the light to pass straight down but some of it to pass through the shade which creates ambient light. The line includes the Chrome Cobblestone Shade, which is about 8.5 inches long and sells for $29.99, and a Two Tier white linen shade, which sells for $59.99

OXO Folding Clip Dryer

What's to love: A convenient way to air dry clothes.

What does it do: The lightweight aluminum clip dryer opens to 38 inches and has three secure hooks to hang over a shower rod. The 14 nonslip clips are secured in place, so they won't tangle. It folds in half and snaps closed for easy storage. The clip dryer sells for $21.99.

-- Cary Jenkins

