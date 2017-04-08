Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, April 08, 2017, 4:43 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Trump nominates new head of immigration agency

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:17 p.m.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump intends to nominate Lee Francis Cissna to head the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The White House announced the nomination in a statement Saturday.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services processes immigration and naturalization applications. The agency is part of the Department of Homeland Security, where Cissna currently works as director of immigration policy in the Office of Policy.

Trump has taken a firm stance on immigration since his inauguration, passing executive orders with the intention of tightening border security and restricting the arrival of travelers from certain countries and refugees.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days

Cissna previously served at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, in the Office of the Chief Counsel. He also is a former U.S. foreign service officer, who was stationed in Haiti and Sweden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Trump nominates new head of immigration agency

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online