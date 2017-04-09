Home /
2 teens shot in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 12:35 p.m. Updated today at 1:22 p.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Little Rock Sunday.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter that the agency's chief, Kenton Buckner, would release additional details about the shooting at 4407 W. 27th St. at the scene.
Dispatch records show authorities were called shortly after 11 a.m. to investigate shots fired in that area.
Police said on Twitter that two people were hit by gunfire but were expected to make a "full recovery." Officers on scene said the victims were teens.
HarleyOwner says... April 9, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
Just another day in crime rampant Little Rock. Move along, nothing to see.
