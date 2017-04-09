3-year-olds lock up spots coast to coast

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Gormley won the Grade I Santa Anita Derby on Saturday to take a 100-point step toward a probable start in the May 6 Kentucky Derby.

He wasn't the only 3-year to lock up a spot in Louisville, Ky.

Irap (Blue Grass Stakes) and Irish War Cry (Wood Memorial) won the day's other key prep races, leaving next Saturday's Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs as the final piece to the Derby qualifying puzzle.

Gormley (125) moved to second on the Road to the Derby leaderboard by winning the west coast's major prep for the Kentucky Derby by one-half length.

Gormley, ridden by Victor Espinoza, ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.16 and paid $14.40 to win at 6-1 odds.

Battle of Midway was second, followed by Royal Mo (eighth-place finisher in Oaklawn Park's Rebel Stakes) and Reach the World in fourth.

Illiad, the 3-1 favorite, finished fifth in the 13-horse field.

John Shirreffs trains Gormley and Royal Mo for owners Jerry and Ann Moss, who teamed to win the 2005 Kentucky Derby with 50-1 shot Giacomo.

BLUE GRASS STAKES

Irap wins at 31-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Everything in Irap's record suggested him being an afterthought behind unbeaten favorite McCraken at Keeneland Race Course.

He had three seconds, three fourths and a third in his past seven starts, his most recent effort a third-place finish in the Sunland Park Derby on March 26 in New Mexico.

All of which made the 31-1 breakthrough upset in the $1 million, Grade 2 race at Keeneland as sweet as it was surprising -- to everyone except jockey Julien Leparoux, that is.

He said he always believed winning was within Irap's reach.

"All his races, three seconds, they were good races," Leparoux said after his second Blue Grass victory and first since 2013. "We had the perfect trip, and it came to reality."

Irap ($64.60) was a player from the start in the seven-horse field, and he held his ground throughout before taking charge to cover 1 1/8 mile in 1:50.39.

He pulled away from 7-2 third choice Practical Joke in the stretch to win by three-quarters of a length, not only becoming the first to earn his maiden victory in the Blue Grass but earn 100 Kentucky Derby in the process.

McCraken, who entered the race undefeated in four starts, finished third as the 8-5 favorite.

Trainer Doug O'Neill left no doubt that Churchill Downs is Irap's next stop and said, "That's the plan. As long as he stays injury free, that will be our next move."

McCraken was in midpack for most of the race the hunt and found room in the stretch, but making up so much ground proved to be too much and he faded. He won the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis on Feb. 11 before an ankle injury kept him out of the Tampa Bay Derby, but his Blue Grass workouts were strong.

"He ran his race, and it was a good third today," jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. said.

WOOD MEMORIAL

Irish War Cry rebounds

OZONE PARK, N.Y. -- Irish War Cry won the $750,000 race by 3½ lengths at Aqueduct in New York, bouncing back from a poor performance in his previous start.

Ridden by Rajiv Maragh, Irish War Cry ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.91 on Saturday, earning 100 points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard for the victory. The 3-year-old colt paid $9 to win for trainer Graham Motion.

Irish War Cry faded to seventh in the Fountain of Youth after dominating the Holy Bull.

Battalion Runner, co-favorite at 2-1 with Cloud Computing, earned 40 points. Cloud Computing earned 20 points, while 21-1 shot True Timber finished fourth and collected 10 points in the system used to determine the 20-horse starting field for next month's Kentucky Derby.

