The Houston Astros, overloaded with talented position players and dominant relievers, looked like a contender in spring training. The only question would be their starting rotation -- but Jeff Luhnow, their general manager, wanted to make something clear.

"I do believe that Charlie Morton isn't a back-of-the-rotation guy," Luhnow said early in the exhibition season. "He hit 97 three times in the first inning yesterday, with a lot of sink on his pitches and good secondary stuff. A healthy Charlie Morton could work himself into the conversation with Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Lance McCullers at the top of our rotation."

A few qualifiers: Morton has often been hurt in his 10-year career, and he would gladly sacrifice velocity for command. But to the Astros, he was worth a two-year, $14 million gamble in free agency, and the early returns are promising.

Morton, 33, followed up his impressive spring with six strong innings against Seattle in the Astros' third game of the season. After victories by Keuchel and McCullers, Morton allowed two runs and helped Houston to its first 3-0 start in 16 years.

"The whole team is strong," Morton said by phone Friday. "I just don't see how we're not set up to win. Just got to stay healthy, that's the biggest thing."

Morton said he knows that painful truth. He made just four starts for Philadelphia last April before succumbing to his fourth operation in six years. Since working a career-high 1712/3 innings for Pittsburgh in 2011, he has had operations on his left hip (2011), right elbow (2012), right hip (2014) and left hamstring (2016).

The last injury came while Morton was running out a bunt attempt. His leg swelled so badly that he had trouble sitting down. He had made only four starts, but his hamstring was so badly shredded that his season was over. He spent lonely months commuting from his Bradenton, Fla., home to the Phillies' Clearwater complex, working back to health while knowing he had hurt his value in free agency.

Yet with a thin market for starting pitchers, the Astros acted quickly to sign Morton, eager to pair his ground-ball tendencies with their young and athletic infielders. As hitters increasingly tailor their swings to hit fly balls, a pitcher like Morton -- whose career average for home runs per nine innings is just 0.7 -- can be valuable.

"When I see a hitter trying to hit the ball as far as humanly possible, I like it," Morton said. "It just makes pitches that are elevated and flatter more dangerous to throw. These guys do a really good job of producing power when they're trying to, but sometimes I think the bat path just gets a little bit loopy, kind of an uppercut. That makes my job easier with the sinker, especially to a righty, because that opens up a hole in the bottom part of the zone, especially inside, and I can kind of steal strikes in there."

Morton, who grew up in Redding, Conn., learned to make his fastball sink from Joe Norko, who coached him at a facility in Milford. Drafted in the third round by Atlanta in 2002, he struggled for his first three years in the majors until the Pirates' coaches showed him film of Roy Halladay, then a star with the Phillies, in 2011.

Morton imitated Halladay's distinctive shoulder tuck for a while, but more lasting were the lessons about keeping his head still and maintaining a three-quarters arm slot. Those adjustments turned Morton into a solid starter for the Pirates, until the very end.

In the final week of the 2015 season, with the Pirates at home in a pennant race against the rival St. Louis Cardinals, Morton could not survive the third inning of a blowout loss. He was proud to have helped bring a winner to Pittsburgh, and stung by his failure in that moment.

"I got booed off the field my last start as a Pirate, in a spot where the team's counting on me and the fans show up and they're excited," he said. "I know exactly how it feels to let people down in that situation, and I'd really like to not end on that note."

With the Astros thinking big this season, Morton should get another chance.

Versatility matters

As teams use more and more relievers -- for shorter and shorter stints -- it makes sense to be creative with roster construction, especially for noncontenders. Teams can carry just 25 active players, so versatility matters.

Consider the rebuilding Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres. The Reds carried 13 pitchers on their opening-day roster, and the Padres had 12. On Thursday, both showed loose interpretations of those numbers.

Cincinnati's Michael Lorenzen had pitched in relief the first two games of the season. But the Reds called on him when they needed a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Thursday, and Lorenzen delivered a 420-foot home run to break a tie score in a victory over the Phillies.

Four years ago, as a junior at Cal State, Fullerton, Lorenzen hit .335 with seven home runs. He also homered last August after returning from the bereavement list following his father's death. Thursday's blast was the first pinch-hit home run by a pitcher since the Reds' Micah Owings -- who pinch-hit fairly often -- connected in 2009.

The Padres are trying the reverse experiment with Christian Bethancourt, one of four catchers listed on their roster. Bethancourt pitched twice in relief last season, both times with the Padres far behind, and resumed the role in their opening series this season at Dodger Stadium.

Bethancourt can throw hard (94 mph), but his performance was not as successful as Lorenzen's. After allowing three runs Monday, Bethancourt allowed three more Thursday, when he got a groundout and then walked four batters in a row.

Niekro to start opener

The Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro made 740 pitching appearances for the Atlanta Braves, the most in franchise history. It is only appropriate, then, that the knuckleball will be the first regular-season pitch thrown at SunTrust Park, the Braves' new home.

R.A. Dickey, the former Cy Young Award winner who signed with the Braves last fall, is scheduled to start the official opener at the park Friday against San Diego. Dickey pitched in relief there in an exhibition against the Yankees on March 31.

"It was very intentional that I asked for a couple of innings on that mound, because I didn't want the first time I stepped out there to be full-blown competition, where things count," Dickey said. "So getting out there, I do have a sense of what the visual is from the mound to the catcher, what the dimensions are, what the new lighting is, how fast the infield is and how quickly I need to get off the mound. Those kinds of things are important, and I feel comfortable there."

The ballpark, which replaces Turner Field after only 20 years, is the centerpiece of a new entertainment complex in Cobb County, Georgia. It will seat 41,149 people and should be generous for left-handed pull hitters, with a 375-foot power alley in right center, 10 feet shorter than in left center.

"You can never know how a field is going to play until you play in it; you don't know how Mother Nature's going to react," said Freddie Freeman, who hit the first Braves home run in the exhibition game. "But it's 15 feet shorter in right-center than Turner Field, and 5 feet farther in left-center. So it's supposed to play a little bit better to hitters, but we'll see."

No Mack or Scully

This astounding fact circulated widely on Twitter on opening day, but it's worth repeating as the first week winds down: This is the first year since 1885 without Connie Mack or Vin Scully working in professional baseball.

Mack, who was born in 1862, started his playing career in 1886 and last managed for the Philadelphia A's in 1950. That was the first year behind the Brooklyn Dodgers microphone for Scully, now 89, who stayed through the end of last season.

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times spoke with Scully by phone during the Los Angeles Dodgers' opener. Scully did not know the score, reporting that he was spending his day paying bills and happily bustling to the post office, the carwash and the hardware store. He said he was enjoying retirement with his wife, Sandi.

"I'm aware that I'm not where I've been for about 60,000 years," Scully said. "But I'm just where I want to be."

