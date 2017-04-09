Body found on undeveloped University of Arkansas property

FAYETTEVILLE — Police say a woman's body has been found on undeveloped property owned by the University of Arkansas.

Fayetteville police Capt. Gary Crain tells KHOG that the woman's body was found Sunday morning in a tent that's in an area commonly used by the homeless.

Police say the investigation will be turned over to university police and the body is being sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the identity and a cause of death.

The area is about one mile southeast of the university campus.