COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

April 9

UCA Senior Exhibit Opening Reception

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery will host the free Senior BA/BFA exhibition through April 27. A reception is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. today in the gallery. The Baum Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, contact Brian Young, Baum Gallery director, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

April 10

Abraham Lincoln at the Library

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present an evening of living history with interpreter John Voehl as President Abraham Lincoln at 7 p.m. Voehl, a Chautauqua speaker for the Colorado Endowment for the Humanities, will offer a view into the life and times of the 16th U.S. president. In his role as President Lincoln, Voehl will explore Lincoln’s education; his presidency, including the Gettysburg address; and the events leading up to the Civil War. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

April 11

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. Topics will include legislative issues, the Area II meeting in May and next year’s programs. All retired school personnel are invited to attend and learn how to help maintain the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System with membership in the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

April 13

Master Gardeners Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will meet at 1 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 124 E. G St. David Journey, archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service, will speak on Cultural Resources of the National Forest. The public is invited, and there is no charge to attend.

Conway Arts Awards

CONWAY — The Conway Alliance for the Arts will present the Conway Arts Awards celebration and reception at 7:30 p.m. in the Trieschmann Fine Arts Building at Hendrix College. The event is free and open to the public. Rosemary Henenberg, Willis H. Holmes Distinguished Professor of theater arts, emerita, will be recognized with the Faulkner County Library Lifetime Achievement Award. Other awards will be presented, and local artists will perform.

Entrepreneurial Conference

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center and the student organization Enactus will present an Entrepreneurial Conference from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Arkansas Tech University. Four entrepreneurs — Joel Edwards, Matt Fracek, Dana Warren and Fred Teague — will discuss their journey, how they turned their passion into a business and the lessons they learned along the way. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by Wednesday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

April 14 and 15

Collins’ Plant Sale Finale

RUSSELLVILLE — It will be the end of an era when the Arkansas Tech University Department of Agriculture hosts its spring 2017 plant sale Friday and Saturday. This spring will mark the 34th and final year that Jim Collins, professor of horticulture, will oversee the sale. He will retire at the end of the spring 2017 semester. The sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Tech Greenhouses on the north side of the ATU campus. Signs will direct shoppers to the greenhouses. For more information, call (479) 968-0251.

April 15

Easter Egg Hunt

CONCORD — An Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11 a.m. at the Concord Community Center, 10424 Heber Springs Road. Prizes will be given away, and hot dogs and cupcakes will be served after the egg hunt. All are invited to attend and are welcome to bring cameras to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Saturday’s Fair

RUSSELLVILLE — The third annual Saturday’s Fair, a family-oriented fundraiser to benefit the Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive. The fair will feature food trucks, entertainment, games — including bingo for those 18 and older — and prizes. Admission is free. Tickets for games and bingo sheets will be available for purchase, as will lunch at the food trucks. To make a donation to Arkansas Hospice, visit www.arkansashospice.org or call (877) 713-2348 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call

(479) 964-4500.

ONGOING

Perryville City Cleanup

PERRYVILLE — The city of Perryville will host its annual spring cleanup April 18-28. To have items picked up by the city, place them streetside, then call (501) 889-2862 to be placed on the pickup list. The city will not pick up the following items: tires, batteries, paint and household garbage. Limbs must be placed in a separate pile from the other stuff. This is only for residents in the city limits of Perryville.

Scholarships for Educators

Practicing educators in Arkansas public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for graduate study in the 2017-2018 academic year. The grants are awarded to educators with a proven academic record and at least one year of successful teaching experience. The grants are funded by contributions from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, visit www.artanow.com. Scholarship applications, which are due by June 15, may be downloaded from the site.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., will offer a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library introduces Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, who will teach a new yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — The Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital Stroke Support Group meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday, every other month, in the Therapy Gym. On May 18, Julie Shock, a physical therapist and supervisor of Conway Regional Therapy Services-Salem, will discuss therapy and exercises for treatment of stroke. Other meeting dates include July 20, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16. The free group welcomes inpatients, as well as individuals from the community. For more information, call (501) 960-8219 or email rehab@conwayregional.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Upcoming

Renewal Ranch Golf Classic

CONWAY — The seventh annual Renewal Ranch Golf Classic will take place April 17 at The Greens at Nutter’s Chapel, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and registration at 7:30. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams. Sponsorship levels begin at $500 and go to $2,500. Hole sponsors are available for $200, and registration for a four-man team is $400. Proceeds from the event will go to Renewal Ranch, which provides a two-phase residential program to treat men with addictions. For more information, to register a team or to become a sponsor, contact Bryce McGhee at (501) 733-4263 or marketing@renewalranch.net.

Sleeping Beauty Ballet at UCA

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will welcome the Russian National Ballet Theatre to perform the ballet Sleeping Beauty at 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Reynolds Performance Hall. Tickets are $30 to $40 for the general public, and $10 for children and UCA students with a valid ID. For tickets, call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. For more information, contact Julia Dossett Morgan at (501) 852-7889 or jmorgan@uca.edu.

Risen From Silence

CONWAY — The Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas will sponsor Risen From Silence from 6:30-9 p.m. April 20 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 514 E. Sixth St., to celebrate survivors of domestic violence and remember those who died. D.J. Williams will be the guest speaker. The event will include food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and the Silent Witness display. Tickets are $50 in advance or $75 at the door, or $275 for a table of six. Sponsorships are $500 and include two tickets. To RSVP or become a sponsor, contact Barbara Jackson at bjackson72@me.com. For more information, call (479) 857-0715.

Clarinetist in Residence

CONWAY — Grammy Award-winning classical and jazz clarinetist Eddie Daniels will give a public concert at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Reynolds Performance Hall as part of his visit to the University of Central Arkansas as an artist-in-residence. The concert will also feature UCA’s Dixieland Band and jazz ensembles. Tickets are $10 for the public and free to UCA students, faculty and staff with a valid ID. For tickets, call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. Daniels will also present free masterclasses April 19 and 20 at UCA. For more information, contact Jackie Lamar at (501) 450-5759 or jackiel@uca.edu.

Russellville’s pARTy in the Park

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Parks and Recreation Department and the River Valley Arts Center will present pARTy in the Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Russellville City Park; the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive; and the Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. Admission is free, and the festival will feature artists, arts and crafts, music and dance entertainment, bingo, vendors, food, art demonstrations, safety-information booths, adopt a pet and a dog contest in search of “Sandy.” Sponsorships are available, and vendor booths are $30 per 10-by-10-foot space. For more information or to reserve a space, call Sarah at the Arts Center at (479) 968-2452.

Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament

HEBER SPRINGS — The Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament will take place April 22 at the Mossy Bluff Disc Golf Course. The entry fee is $40 for a team of two players or $20 for an individual. Each player will receive a free disc, snacks and a chance to win door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information or to preregister, call Derek at (501) 206-8425.

The Harbor Home Fundraiser

CONWAY — A barbecue-dinner fundraiser for The Harbor Home, a residential facility for women with substance abuse, will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 22 at The Cowboy Church, 12 Arkansas 36. The theme is The Power of Change. Freedom Express will perform. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “The Power of Change.” A tour of The Harbor Home, 18 Ranchette Road, will be given from 4-5:15 p.m. For more information, call Mandi Tanner at (501) 503-6710 or email theharborhome@gmail.com.

Scholarship Benefit Dinner

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will host its third annual scholarship benefit dinner April 28 at the John E. Tucker Coliseum. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The theme, Mosaic, reflects the variety of ATU students who will share their academic and artistic endeavors through presentations and performances. Tickets for the business-attire event are $100. Valet parking will be available. The deadline to RSVP is Friday. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. RSVP at www.atu.edu/givetotech, by calling (479) 968-0400 or by visiting the Division of Advancement office in the ATU Administration Building.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. There will be vendors, door prizes, quilt displays and food. No more than two quilts may be entered — three for Daisy Patch Quilt Club members. Entries may be brought in April 25, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

Cardboard-Boat-Building Workshop

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host How to Build a Cardboard Boat from 2-4 p.m. May 7 at the Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive. Those who want to build a cardboard boat for 4th Fest but don’t know where to start are invited to join master cardboard craftsmen for this free workshop. The Cardboard Boat Races will take place at Lake Willastein on the Fourth of July after the 4th Fest parade.

Symphony Guild Membership Brunch

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Symphony Guild will have its annual membership brunch at 11 a.m. May 10 at the home of Cynthia Blanchard, 202 E. Shore Drive. Attendees may join the guild at the brunch. A one-year membership is $20, which may be paid at the brunch or by mailing a check to treasurer Judy Murphy, 126 Lakeview Circle, Russellville, AR 72802. For more information, call Murphy at (479) 967-1177.

Sacred Heart School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart School Bazaar will take place June 2 and 3 at the school, 106 N. St Joseph St. Activities will include a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham-and-bacon stand, a silent/online auction, a Baggo tournament and more. This year’s raffle grand prize is a 2017 Ford F-150 4x2 SuperCrew. The drawing for prizes, including a $1,000 vacation voucher, will be June 3. A spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 3 in the school gym, with carryout dinners available. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

Youth Theatre Summer Intensive Program

CONWAY — The Youth Theatre of Central Arkansas will host its annual Summer Intensive Program for students in grades five through 12 on June 5 to July 15 in the Snow Fine Arts Center at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. There will be rehearsed performances open to the public at 7 p.m. July 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. July 15 in the Bridges/Larson Theatre. Registration and fees are due May 31. For applications, visit www.uca.edu/theatre/summer-intensive. The fee is $375. There are early-bird specials, multichild discounts and grant opportunities. For more information, contact Melissa Pearson at melissap@uca.edu or (501) 450-5092.