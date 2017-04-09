COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

April 9

Youth Art Show

BENTON — The Art Association of Central Arkansas will host its 35th annual Youth Art Show through today in the atrium area at Saline Memorial Hospital. An open house is set for 1-2:30 p.m. today. Twenty-nine schools from central Arkansas have been invited to participate in this event to showcase artwork from students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

April 9 - April 12

Senior Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s School of Fine Arts will host seniors Jennifer Bray and Courtney Gibson, graphic design majors, in their senior art exhibits from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday in Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

April 10

Percussion Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host the OBU Percussion Ensemble in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tween Art

BENTON — Youth ages 8 to 12 are invited to create art inspired by artist Henri Matisse and his technique drawing with scissors, at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Benton Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Benton Book Club from 4:30-6 pm. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Identity-Theft Workshop

BENTON — A Regions Bank representative will present a workshop focused on protection from identity theft at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees must be 18 or older. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 11

Teen Movie Matinee

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to watch a movie with popcorn and drinks at 3:45 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play table-top games from 4-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Class

BENTON — Painters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 15 participants. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 12

Workout Wednesday

BENTON — People of all skill levels are invited to a low-impact workout at 11 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The workout will include stretching, walking, yoga and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Story Time

BENTON — First- and second-graders are invited to a story time at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature stories, snacks and crafts. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 13

Science and Arts Cafe Series

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts will present its final lecture in the 2017 Science and Arts Cafe Series at 7 p.m. at Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave. The discussion, The Way of Thinking: West vs. East, will be presented by Tingting Tian. For more information, call (501) 622-5147.

Garland County Historical Society

HOT SPRINGS — The Garland County Historical Society will host a party from 4-6 p.m. in Room 201 of the Hot Springs Convention Center. Rex Nelson will be available to sign copies of his newly released book, Southern Fried: Going Whole Hog in a State of Wonder. Also present will be Orval Allbritton, author of several local history books, and Mike Blythe, author of Then and Now: Hot Springs, Arkansas. For more information, call (501) 321-2159.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a Books in 10 acting club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will film a short retelling of books chosen in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Laugh Out Loud Book Club

BENTON — Third- through fifth-graders are invited to create comics at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 14

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 15

Table-Top Saturday

BRYANT — All ages are invited to play table-top games from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

13th: A Documentary

BENTON — Adults 18 and older are invited to view 13th: A Documentary from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The film is about the prison system in the United States. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Master Gardeners Plant Sale

BENTON — The Saline County Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the Saline County Fairgrounds, 406 Fairfield Road. There is no admission charge. A variety of plants will be available for purchase, including hanging baskets and garden containers. For more information, call the Saline County Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, at (501) 303-5672.

Ongoing

Student Art Show

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s current exhibit, Southwest Region V Student Art Show, is on display through April 16 at 625 Main St. A reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The show consists of art by kindergartners through 12th-graders from 13 schools in the southwest region of Arkansas. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216 or visit ccahc.org.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Theatre will present Christopher Durang’s 2013 Tony Award-winning play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, at 7:30 p.m. April 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21 and 22. A reception will follow the opening-night performance. The play is under the direction of Claudia Beach, director of theater. The HSU Theatre Box Office in Arkansas Hall will sell tickets from 1-4 p.m., beginning Monday. Admission is $8, or free with an HSU student ID. The play is recommended for mature audiences. For more information or reservations, call (870) 230-5291 or email theatre@hsu.edu.

Student Juried Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Hammons Gallery in the Mabee Fine Arts Center will feature the OBU Art Club’s annual Student Juried Art Exhibit from April 17-25. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and winners will be announced at a reception at 7 p.m. April 17 in the gallery. Art pieces on display will include paintings, photographs, sculptures, and fabric and graphic-design works. This year’s juror is Aaron Calvert, professor of art at Henderson State University. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call the School of Fine Arts at (870) 245-5129.

Scholarships for Educators

Practicing educators in Arkansas public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for graduate study in the 2017-2018 academic year. The grants are awarded to educators with a proven academic record and at least one year of successful teaching experience. The grants are funded by contributions from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, visit www.artanow.com. Scholarship applications, which are due by June 15, may be downloaded from the site.

Justus Fine Art Gallery Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The April exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., titled Brotherhood, features work by contemporary representational painters Jason Sacran of Fort Smith and John P. Lasater IV of Siloam Springs, including a selection of plein air paintings, along with studio work. A closing reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. April 28, and a still-life painting demonstration will be given from 10 a.m. to noon April 29. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Team Tesla Program

HOT SPRINGS — The Mid-America Science Museum is taking applications for its Team Tesla program, designed for students ages 14 to 18 to develop leadership skills. The students learn and develop their own understanding of science principles by assisting museum educators during summer camps and special events such as Tinkerfest, Tesla Fest and the Summer Science Smash. The deadline to apply is May 12. For more information, visit midamericamuseum.org, or contact Irene Perros at (501) 767-3461, ext. 122, or irenep@midamericamuseum.org.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Upcoming

All Shook Up! Auditions

BENTON — Auditions for the Benton Royal Players’ production of All Shook Up! — a musical featuring the songs of Elvis Presley — will begin at 10 a.m. April 22 and 23 upstairs at the Royal Theater, 111 S. Market St. The director is Frank O. Butler, and production dates are Aug. 10-20. The audition will include cold readings from the script, a movement portion and 16-32 bars of prepared music. Attendees are asked to provide sheet music for the accompanist. A video audition and a resume may be submitted by way of Facebook messenger by midnight April 23. For more information, call (501) 315-5483.

Garland County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

HOT SPRINGS — The Garland County Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon April 29 at the Downtown Hot Springs Farmers Market, 121 Orange St. Diane Daniel, Plant Sale Committee chairwoman, said this is a change in location from the original announcement. The sale’s theme is Come Bee With Us. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Garland County Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, at (501) 623-6841.

