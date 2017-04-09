Hayden family a constant at Real Deal in Rock

Aaron Hayden has made his annual trek to Arkansas for about 10 years to coach the Memphis War Eagles during Real Deal in the Rock, formerly know as Real Deal on the Hill.

The tournament always will have a special place in Hayden's heart because he's coached and watched his son and Razorback running back signee Chase Hayden develop athletically and as a person.

Chase Hayden, who completed his spring and summer basketball career last year, inked with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in February out of St. George's Independent School in Collierville, Tenn.

He watched from the stands as his father coached his brother, Dallan, and his teammates to the 13-under championship last Sunday at the P.A.R.K. complex on Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock.

Aaron Hayden has another son, 6-year-old Cullen, ready to compete.

"I'll probably be doing it for about 15 more years," Aaron Hayden said. "It's such an organized tournament, and there's so many big names that come through here."

Hayden was a running back at Tennessee from 1992-1994 before playing four seasons in the NFL.

While Aaron Hayden was focused on games, Chase Hayden and Hogs receiver signee Koilan Jackson of Joe T. Robinson High School hung out and continued to bond before they report to Fayetteville this summer.

"It's funny because of Keith Jackson's P.A.R.K. center, we've been playing in that since Chase was 10-12 years old and now he and Koilan are hanging out," Aaron Hayden said.

The Haydens and Jacksons have gotten to know one another over the years, but with Chase and Koilan heading to Fayetteville, the relationship has grown.

"Now just knowing them and knowing we're going to be part of the Arkansas family, it's pretty cool," Aaron Hayden said.

Because of Real Deal, the Haydens also have gotten to know 2018 Razorback guard commit Isaiah Joe and his family.

Joe's father, Derrick, has been involved with the Arkansas Hawks program for more than 20 years.

"Derrick Joe and I have been coaching against teams since Chase was in the second grade," Hayden said.

The relationships with the Joes and Jacksons make the transition from high school to college easier.

"I think it's pretty cool that Chase knows a lot of those guys that are coming next year to play for the Hogs," Hayden said. "He's been pretty much playing against them his whole life and the families know each other. It's becoming like a home away from home for Chase."

Chase was named Class 2A Mr. Basketball his junior and senior years while also being named Mr. Football as a junior and runner-up as a senior. He's considering also playing for the Hogs on the hardwood.

Chase has fond memories of Real Deal in the Rock.

"I miss playing in the tournament," he said. "I've been playing in this tournament since like the fifth grade. I won here a couple of times, so it's fun to come back and see all of the teams."

The elder Hayden believes Chase could play basketball on the Division I level.

"I would probably say Chase could play D-I basketball probably anywhere in the country," Hayden said.

Chase said his father is vocal during games.

"He's a yeller. He keeps yelling at you the whole time," Chase said.

Aaron Hayden has a favorite phrase when trying to motivate.

"You're so soft," Chase said.

Dallan Hayden's physical build is advanced for his age. He's expected to be bigger than Chase, who stands 5-11 and weighs 191. Aaron Hayden stood 6-1 inch and weighed 225 pounds while playing in the NFL.

"Chase is a lot quicker than Dallan, probably has a better football IQ," Aaron Hayden said. "Dallan is going to be more like me as a running back. He's going to be a power guy -- more like a Devwah [Whaley]. That's how I was and that's how Dallan will be."

Hayden sees Dallan becoming an SEC-caliber talent at running back and eventually being around 6-2, 220. Dallan is ready to emerge from the shadow of his brother.

"He kind of thinks it's his turn now instead of kind of watching Chase and being a spectator," Hayden said. "Saying, 'Hey, I want to play in the SEC. I want to work hard and want people to talk to me and have the media people talking to me.' I think it's helped him to set a goal for himself."

