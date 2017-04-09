Luncheon to benefit single parents’ fund

— An upcoming style show and luncheon are about more than fashion and fellowship. The eighth annual Style Show and Luncheon on April 20 will honor scholarship recipients of the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Garland County, as well as raise funds that are vital to the program’s success.

The event will take place at the Hot Springs Country Club and feature five local boutiques — Christi’s Boutique, Chantilly, Grow Children’s Boutique, Pink Avenue and Grand Lagniappe Shoppe. The luncheon will also offer door prizes, a silent auction and a cash wine bar.

Event co-chair Amy Whorton is a busy mother of three who couldn’t help but get behind the cause of the organization, she said.

“I was invited to attend a meeting by a friend of mine, Carla Mouton (the organization’s board chairman), who wanted me to learn more about their cause,” Whorton explained. “During that meeting, two of the scholarship recipients were present, and after hearing them discuss how their scholarships would be used to help them further their education, I knew immediately that this was a cause I wanted to be a part of.”

Whorton has served on the board for four years, and for the past several years, she’s joined Lynn King in co-chairing the style show and luncheon. The event is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers for the scholarships, which are provided to single parents.

Scholarships are used for tuition and books, living expenses, transportation, child care or other expenses that might stop students from earning their degrees.

One of the greatest aspects of the program, Whorton noted, is giving moral support to these parents.

“Some of our applicants believe that completing their degree is an unattainable goal. Having the support and mentorship from our board members is instrumental in helping our recipients reach their goals.”

Since Whorton’s involvement in the organization, she has seen an increase in the amount of scholarships given each semester. The amount has gone from $500 per semester to $750 per semester.

“We hope we will raise enough money to increase the scholarship amount in the near future,” she said.

Mouton noted that about 85 percent of the scholarship recipients graduate or finish their specific education or certificate program.

“That is a good success rate with all of the things they face that could stop them from finishing their degree or certificate program,” Mouton said.

“It’s amazing how we’re able to impact the lives of single parents and their children in such a positive way,” Whorton added.

A highlight of the event is the inspiration shared by scholarship recipients. These speeches help bring home the need for the program, Mouton said. It’s not uncommon after the luncheon for guests to express their desire to be more involved and give more to the scholarship fund.

The board is hands-on, conducting interviews of prospective scholarship recipients, among other duties.

Board member Kay Ekey noted the diversity of the recipients.

“Our scholarship recipients, or as I refer to them, ‘scholars,’ are a very diverse group. They have varied backgrounds and career goals. The ages of these women and men range from teens to late 40s. The racial/ethnic makeup seems to reflect the population of our country.”

The organization is the only one of its kind in the state, board member Helen Bumpas said, that focuses its support on both financial assistance and personal support. “When children see their parents studying and working hard for a degree, everyone feels proud.”

Board member Kala Dean said she is “grateful and honored” to be part of something that recognizes the immense potential of recipients. “It is a wonderful thing to be able to invest in the future of our community in a meaningful way that not only benefits these single parents in the short run, but that also benefits their children for years to come.”

For more information on the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Garland County or its annual Style Show and Luncheon, visit www.aspsf.org/scholarships/find-your-county/garland.