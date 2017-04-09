North Little Rock shooting victim dies; police still searching for gunman

A man who was shot in a domestic disturbance in North Little Rock Saturday evening has died, police said.

Rodney Austin, 44, of North Little Rock died from his injuries shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department. Investigators were still searching Sunday afternoon for the person who shot him, police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said.

Officers were called about a disturbance at a residence at 5822 MacArthur Drive west of Parkway Drive about 6 p.m. Saturday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Police found Austin at a Valero gas station nearby at MacArthur Drive and Military Drive. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

The suspected gunman, whose identity wasn't released Sunday, had been in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at the home on MacArthur Drive, police said.

Officers did not find the suspect in the house. Dedrick said police did not know where the man fled.